Procession held for slain Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez

A procession was held for Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez, who was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

The procession took place at 10 a.m. when Martinez's body was taken from the Cook County Morgue to the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.

Martinez, 26, would have marked his third year on the force on Dec. 27, but his life was cut short Monday night when he was shot while conducting a traffic stop in the 8200 block of South Ingleside Avenue.

Chicago police have not yet released details about the funeral.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Darion McMillian was charged with several felonies, including first-degree murder of a police officer in Martinez's killing.

Martinez grew up in the West Lawn neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

"He would put a smile on your face when he walked into the room. He was really well-liked by his classmates and his teachers," said school principal Mariagnes Menden.

Martinez was recently engaged, had a love for animals and was the owner of two dogs. He had big dreams and always wanted to be a police officer.

"He always wanted to be a police officer. Since we were kids, he used to… I could've sworn there was a Halloween costume he dressed up as a police officer one year," said classmate Jahaida Figueroa. "He was just so lively, just, he was great."

He leaves behind an older brother, who serves as a police officer and a younger sister. All three siblings grew up in West Lawn and attended St. Nicholas.