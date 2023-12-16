Plane struck by vehicle at O'Hare Airport, passengers forced to deplane: police

Passengers were forced to disembark a plane parked at O'Hare Airport early Saturday morning following a crash at the gate.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says a vehicle towing baggage struck an engine of Aeromexico Flight 661 around 12:35 a.m.

The flight was traveling to Guadalajara, Mexico.

The FAA is investigating. No injuries were reported.

Earlier this month, two planes clipped wings as they were waiting for a gate at Terminal 2 of O'Hare. There were no injuries reported in that incident.