O’Hare construction starts on lower level road

Construction began Tuesday on O’Hare Airport’s lower-level road that services several arrival terminals.

Half of the curbside in front of Terminals 1, 2 and 3 of the lower level pick-up area will be closed for construction, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Some adjacent crosswalks will also be closed. And the ramp to the recirculation road from the lower level arrivals lane at the terminals will also be closed, with an alternate route in place.

Also, the commercial lane will be closed and lane changes will be in place at the end of Terminal 3, with an alternate route in effect, officials said.

The construction is part of the Terminal Area Fire Main and Lower Level Utility and Pavement Replacement project, which will include the installation of a new water main, more fire hydrants and a new electrical duct bank system as part of the larger O’Hare 21 capital improvement program.

The work, which will be done in phases to ease traffic impacts, was expected to be completed in 2022.

Passengers arriving at Terminals 1, 2 or 3 were advised to seek other transport modes.