O'Hare named 'Favorite Airport in North America,' Midway named 'Best Family Friendly Airport'

Favorite airport, most family friendly, best shopping: Chicago's airports are being honored in "Global Traveler Magazine's" Trazee Awards.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said that O'Hare Airport was named "Favorite Airport in North America" for the second year in a row.

O'Hare was also honored for "Favorite Airport Shopping" and "Favorite Airport Dining."

Midway Airport won the "Wherever Family" award for "Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airport."

The Trazee Awards are determined by travelers ages 25 to 40 who vote online.

