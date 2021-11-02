O'Hare's 'people mover' to resume service Wednesday after years of delays

After years of delays, the "people mover" at Chicago's O'Hare Airport will begin moving people on Wednesday.

It will initially operate between 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., with 24-hour, 7-day-a-week service to resume early next year.

The upgrades include a larger fleet of cars with increased capacity.

The track has been extended so the train connects the rental car facility and economy lot F.

The new "people mover" is part of a larger, $8.5 billion modernization plant at O'Hare which includes revamping the runways, three new concourses and expansion of Terminal 5.