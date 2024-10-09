Expand / Collapse search

Ohio man charged after gun found in hotel room at Chicago's Trump Tower

By Nic Flosi
Published  October 9, 2024 11:33am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

SWAT teams, police units respond to Trump Tower in Chicago

A major police response was unfolding near Trump Tower in downtown Chicago on Tuesday night.

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old Ohio man has been charged following the discovery of a firearm in a hotel room at Trump Tower in downtown Chicago.

Brandon Peck of Oakwood, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday night following a large police and SWAT response to Trump Tower.

Peck has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for possessing a loaded firearm without a concealed carry license or FOID card.

Additionally, he faces a citation for having high-capacity magazines and metal-piercing bullets, which are prohibited for sale or possession.

Brandon Peck | CPD

The Trump Tower area was temporarily blocked off during the investigation. No injuries were reported.

Peck was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. No further information was immediately available.