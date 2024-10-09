Ohio man charged after gun found in hotel room at Chicago's Trump Tower

The Brief Brandon Peck of Ohio has been charged after a gun was found in a hotel room at Chicago’s Trump Tower. Peck faces two felony charges related to the possession of a loaded firearm without proper licensing. He was due in court on Wednesday.



A 21-year-old Ohio man has been charged following the discovery of a firearm in a hotel room at Trump Tower in downtown Chicago.

Brandon Peck of Oakwood, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday night following a large police and SWAT response to Trump Tower.

Peck has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for possessing a loaded firearm without a concealed carry license or FOID card.

Additionally, he faces a citation for having high-capacity magazines and metal-piercing bullets, which are prohibited for sale or possession.

Brandon Peck | CPD

The Trump Tower area was temporarily blocked off during the investigation. No injuries were reported.

Peck was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. No further information was immediately available.