Old Irving Park shooting leaves 4 wounded

Four men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

The victims were on the sidewalk around 2:30 a.m. when a dark sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 4200 block of North Knox Avenue, according to police.

Two men, 24 and 25, suffered gunshot wounds and were driven to Community First Hospital before being transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Two other victims were grazed by gunfire. Paramedics took them to the same hospital where they were listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.