One dead, five wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - One person was killed and five others wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side on Sunday night.
The Chicago Fire Department said the shooting happened on West 99th and South Princeton Avenue just before 8 p.m. CFD said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Four victims are in critical condition; the other is in grave condition., the Chicago Fire Department said.
However, Chicago police said that five people were confirmed shot and their conditions were not known.