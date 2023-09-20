One Fair Wage proposal passes Chicago City Council committee

The ordinance proposed to raise subminimum wage for workers who earn tips to the same rate as regular minimum wage passed a committee vote Wednesday.

The One Fair Wage ordinance passed with a 9-3 vote. Two aldermen were not present for the vote.

Minimum wage for workers who do not earn tips is $15.80 per hour as of July 1. If passed, the One Fair Wage ordinance would guarantee that all workers in Chicago earn the same minimum wage.

Supporters of the proposal say many of Chicago’s 100,000 tipped workers are living in poverty and that investing in them is one of the best ways to grow the city’s economy.

If passed, the plan would phase out the tipped wage system over the next five years starting July 2024, reaching the full minimum wage by 2028.

The proposal will be put up for a vote at Chicago City Council on Oct. 4.

Opponents of the proposal say the wage hike could tank small businesses.