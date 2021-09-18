One person killed, another wounded in shootings just a block apart in the South Loop

One person was killed and another person was wounded in two shootings a block apart Thursday night in the South Loop.

Christopher Trojitos, 25, was fighting with someone in the parking lot of a food store in the 1300 block of South Canal Street when he was shot in the head and hand about 11:45 p.m., authorities said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

About an hour earlier, in the 1400 block of South Canal Street, a 19-year-old man was shot in the left leg by someone in a passing black SUV, police said.

He was also taken to Stroger, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Chicago police said the two shootings were not connected. No one was in custody in either attack.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP