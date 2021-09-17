10 shot over 4 hours in Chicago overnight, half of them in 3 downtown neighborhoods

Ten people were shot over four hours in Chicago overnight, half of them in the downtown neighborhoods of Near North, Lincoln Park and South Loop.

All three neighborhoods have seen more shootings from this time last year, the steepest rise in the 1st District that covers the Loop: 76%. The 18th District, which covers Near North, has reported 20% more shootings from a year ago. The 19th District is up 6%.

Across the city, shootings are up 9% and homicides up 3% from a year ago.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The rise in crime downtown has prompted the Chicago Police Department to move more officers to River North after an outcry from community leaders, residents and business owners.

The burst of shootings early Friday followed a violent end of the day Thursday when there were 11 attacks over seven hours.

2 KILLED, 16 WOUNDED THURSDAY IN CHICAGO SHOOTINGS

Among the attacks overnight:

South Loop

At 11:45 p.m. Thursday, a man was shot and killed while fighting with someone in a grocery store parking lot in the 1300 block of South Canal Street, police said. An hour earlier, about a block away in the 1400 block of South Canal Street, a 19-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting.

Lincoln Park

At 12:30 a.m. Friday, a man was shot and wounded while riding in a car on Lake Shore Drive near Fullerton Avenue, police said.

Irving Park

Around 12:45 a.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded while riding in a car on the Northwest Side.

Near North

At 2:20 a.m., three men were shot and wounded near Clark and Division streets.

Logan Square

Advertisement

At 4 a.m., a man was shot and killed on Milwaukee Avenue near Kedzie Avenue.