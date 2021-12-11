One person killed, three injured in shooting in River Grove

One person was killed, and three others injured in a shooting in River Grove.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a business identified by police as being at 3100 River Road. Bowlero is located there.

River Grove police said that a 23-year-old man was killed. The injured included two women, ages 22 and 24, and a 22-year-old man.

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting with the investigation.

