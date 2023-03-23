City launches 2023 One Summer Chicago application connecting young people with jobs

Listen up, summer jobseekers.

Applications are now open for the 2023 One Summer Chicago program, connecting young people with summer jobs and enrichment opportunities.

The program is open to Chicago residents ages 14 to 24 years old. Anyone under 18 must have permission from a parent or guardian.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Applications are open until June 2nd.

You can find that application at OneSummerChicago.org. Most programs will run June 26th through August 4th.