Man hospitalized after verbal altercation turns violent in Englewood: CPD
CHICAGO - A 54-year-old man is hospitalized after an argument turned violent in Englewood, authorities said.
What we know:
The victim was involved in an argument with another man in the 1500 block of W. Marquette Road on Sunday at around 2:18 p.m.
He began to walk away from the suspect when he was shot in the back, police said.
The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He is in fair condition, according to police.
What's next:
Police are investigating the incident. The suspect is not in custody.
