'Operation Cover Chicago' faces funding shortage for annual Christmas toy distribution

Kenyatta Smith, pastor of Another Chance Church at 95th and Harvard in Roseland, is expressing concern about the upcoming Operation Cover Chicago event as donations for the annual toy distribution are significantly lower this year.

The initiative, now in its 12th year, aims to provide free toys to over 10,000 young individuals in the week leading up to Christmas.

In past years, the church's sanctuary was filled to the brim with donated toys, creating a festive atmosphere. However, the current shortage in contributions has Pastor Smith worried about the possibility of not having enough resources to meet the demand.

Families from various parts of the city, suburbs, and even Indiana brave the cold to attend Operation Cover Chicago. This year, the church is facing a shortfall of nearly $40,000, attributed to a reduction in support from corporate donors.

"The corporations that normally give to us, they ran short this year. It kind of left us on the short end of the stick," said Pastor Smith.

Last year's gifts ranged from laptops, TVs, designer sneakers, to PS5 game systems. The hope is to replicate the generosity this year with a diverse array of presents, including bikes, Bluetooth speakers, board games, and more.

"We're calling on the average Chicagoan to give, to help change the narrative. They're not just giving a toy, but they're receiving hope," said Pastor Smith.

Donations can be delivered directly to Another Chance Church at 9550 S. Harvard, Chicago, IL. Additionally, supporters can contribute to a GoFundMe campaign.