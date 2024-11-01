Chicago’s West Side celebrates Orange Friday with pride at Michele Clark High School

Chicago’s West Side community gathered at Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School’s newly unveiled turf football field to celebrate Orange Friday in style.

The stands were packed with Eagles fans, radiating school pride and excitement.

Michele Clark Academic Prep is renowned for housing the district’s pioneering Early College - Dual Enrollment program in collaboration with Malcolm X College. This initiative allows students to earn an associate degree while still in high school. By the time they graduate, students accumulate enough credits to enter university as juniors, significantly reducing both the time and cost of obtaining a college degree.

Student Mikayla Jones is in the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program.

‘’It’s good for me. I love it, everything about it is good. The teachers, the staff, I love it," said Jones.

Alesia Franklin-Allen, the principal of George Leland Elementary School located just across the street from Michele Clark, brought her students over to join in the pep rally festivities.

"We’re excited to be here and partner with Clark High School. We believe in community partnership," said Franklin-Allen.

Principal Charles Anderson emphasized his commitment to involving the community in all school activities. Joining the celebration, Chicago Police officers from the Austin District were present to support the students during Orange Friday.

Commander Carlin Morse of Chicago Police District 15 highlighted the value of the department's relationship with Michele Clark High School, noting its importance to both the school and the wider community.

"It really makes our job easier and more joyful because they’re keeping our kids on the right path. Under the direction of the Superintendent and Chief of Patrol, it allows us to have that deep relationship with the community and Michele Clark, with Dr. Anderson," said Morse.

Commander Morse played a part in honoring Principal Anderson by presenting him with a personalized Chicago Bears jersey, a special gift from FOX 32 Chicago.