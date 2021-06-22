Ordinance would allow more cannabis dispensaries into downtown Chicago

There is a possibility that more pot shops could be coming to downtown Chicago.

A new ordinance filed Monday would allow new cannabis dispensaries to move into the downtown exclusion zone.

The alderman sponsoring the plan says it would level the playing field for social equity applicants, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

However, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has defended the exclusion zone.

"We're not turning Michigan Avenue into pot paradise," Lightfoot said.