Orland Hills man charged with trafficking over 35 guns, including 'ghost guns' and machine guns

An Orland Hills man faces federal firearm charges for allegedly trafficking more than 35 guns — including "ghost guns," machine guns and rifles.

Arshad Zayed, 38, is charged with willfully dealing firearms without a license and illegally possessing and transferring a machine gun.

According to a criminal complaint, Zayed sold about 36 firearms on seven occasions between this year and last year.

Authorities say many of the transactions occurred in a car wash that Zayed managed in Matteson.

Additionally, several of the firearms were considered "ghost guns" because they had no identifiable serial number and were manufactured from parts collected from various sources.

Some of the firearms were also machine guns capable of automatically firing more than one shot with a single pull of the trigger, the indictment said.

Zayed was arrested Wednesday morning and made an initial appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.