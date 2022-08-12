Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend

Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener.

Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events.

On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade.

On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop at Pete’s Fresh Market in Glen Ellyn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Then at Pete’s in Lemont from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The next time the Wienermobile will be in our area is at the Taste of Melrose Park on September 2.