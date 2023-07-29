EAA AirVenture midair helicopter crash, 2 dead: report

article

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a midair crash between two aircraft near Oshkosh. It happened Saturday, July 29.

According to WLUK-TV, EAA AirVenture reports two people were killed, and two others were hurt on the grounds. The two hurt are in stable condition.

The NTSB said one of the aircraft involved was a helicopter – the other a gyrocopter.

The Oshkosh Fire Department reports, per WLUK-TV, that both aircraft crashed to the ground, with the gyrocopter coming down on a parked plane.

The crash grounded all aircraft for roughly two hours, according to the report.

Currently, Oshkosh is hosting EAA AirVenture – an annual event that draws thousands of planes and fans to the east central Wisconsin area. This year's air show started July 24 and wraps up Sunday, July 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.