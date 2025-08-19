Suburban Chicago school to hold e-learning today due to storm damage

article

Oswego East High School will remain closed Tuesday as crews continue repairs from storm damage sustained during Monday night’s severe weather.

Oswego East storm damage

What we know:

The school announced late Monday that students will continue with e-learning for a second day. Administrators said the online schedule will remain the same as Monday, and families were notified by email.

Powerful storms ripped through the Chicago area Monday evening, bringing strong winds, torrential rain and scattered flooding. The National Weather Service said some areas saw more than 3 inches of rain, and gusts over 60 mph downed trees and power lines in parts of Kendall County.

School officials said extracurricular activities will be handled on a case-by-case basis, with individual sponsors and coaches contacting students directly.

"We appreciate your continued understanding as we work quickly to make the school suitable for students and staff to return," the district said in a statement.

No timeline was immediately provided for when in-person learning will resume.