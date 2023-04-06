Oswego woman charged with murder in shooting death of another woman
OSWEGO, Ill. - A suburban woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly gunning down another woman in February.
Alexia Telles, 26, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 25-year-old woman.
On Feb. 18, 2023, Oswego police responded to the 100 block of Presidential Boulevard and found a woman lying in the driveway of a home dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
An autopsy ruled the victim's death a homicide.
An investigation led detectives to Telles, who was already in custody on an unrelated charge. She appeared in court on April 5 and bond was set at $3 million.
Alexia Telles | Oswego Police Department
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Illinois State Police at 815-726-6377.