Over 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 32 deaths

Health officials announced Friday 2,145 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 32 additional deaths due to the disease.

Friday's numbers bring Illinois to a total of 257,788 cases and 8,273 deaths across 102 counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,661 specimens for a total of 4,632,382.

The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is at 3.9%, health officials said.

This story is developing...