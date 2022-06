A semi-trailer overturned on I-80/94 Monday, snarling traffic during the morning commute for motorists in Northwest Indiana.

The accident took place around 5:30 a.m. between Torrence and Calumet avenues.

The four left lanes are blocked as crews are on the scene, attempting to move the semi.

Traffic is getting by slowly on the far right lane.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.