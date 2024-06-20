2 paddle boarders rescued mile from Lake Michigan shore

Two teen paddle boarders were rescued Thursday afternoon after drifting a mile out on Lake Michigan.

Around 1:30 p.m., deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit spotted two 16-year-olds on paddle boards floating toward the center of Lake Michigan.

The teens could not overcome the wind and the water current, which were dragging them away from the lakeshore, officials said.

Marine unit deputies rescued the teens from the lake and retrieved their paddle boards. Officials said the teens, a girl from Lake Bluff and a boy from Wauconda, did not have life jackets, phones or any other type of communication devices.

The teens were not injured and were safely reunited with family at the Lake Forest Marina.

"I am so grateful we were able to replace our previous Lake Michigan boat that was retired in 2018," Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "This allowed our marine unit deputies to save two young lives within a week of resuming patrols."