article

A man and a woman have been charged with an October 2020 murder in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Collena Nance, 27, and Giuseppe Indelicato, 37, are accused of stabbing a 29-year-old man to death on Oct. 18, 2020 in the 3100 block of West Walton Street, according to Chicago police.

They are both being charged with one count of first-degree murder, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Both are due in court Tuesday.