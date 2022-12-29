1 dead, another critically hurt in fiery rollover crash on Kennedy Expressway

One person died and the other was critically injured in a single-car rollover crash on the Kennedy Expressway early Thursday on Chicago's North Side.

The crash took place around 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Addison Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The cause of the crash is unclear but officials said the car rolled over and caught fire.

One occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released their identity.

The car's other occupant was revived at a local hospital where they were listed in critical condition, according to Illinois State Police.

All southbound lanes were shut down for investigation. They were reopened around 3:35 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Note: Illinois State Police initially said both people in the car died. They later clarified that one of the occupants is hospitalized in critical condition.