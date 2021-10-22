Pair robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown

Two people were robbed Thursday night in the Bucktown neighborhood.

A man and a woman were walking around 10:58 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Webster Avenue when two people got out of a silver sedan armed with handguns and demanded their belongings, police said.

The gunmen took the pair's personal items before fleeing the scene, police said.

There were no reported injuries in the robbery.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

