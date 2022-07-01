Pair shot while driving in Gresham

Two people were shot while driving early Friday in the Gresham neighborhood.

A 34-year-old and another male whose age was unknown were traveling eastbound in a car around 12:44 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire in the 900 block of West 76th Street, police said.

The 34-year-old was struck in the arm and leg and the other male was shot in the arm, police said. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.