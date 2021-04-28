Palatine auto repair shop creates contest over huge pile of snow

It’s become something of a spring tradition in Palatine.

Every year, a Palatine auto repair shop holds a contest to see who can pick the date that the giant snow pile across the street finally disappears and completely melts away.



Although we’ve already had some warm weather, even 80 degree temperatures on Tuesday, there is still plenty of snow.

The pile is about 10 feet high and 25 feet long.

It is tucked into the north side of a Palatine village parking garage, so it really doesn’t get any sun.

The huge pile comes from snow that is dumped off the top deck of the garage.

This contest started just for fun about 20 years ago at the Advanced Automotive Repair Shop across the street on Colfax.

Employees and customers pick their snowmelt dates and put them into a sealed box for $100 prize.

This year, however, they’re taking the game to another level.

In addition to the $100 that the winner receives, the repair shop is also giving a $500 donation to the charity of the winner's choice.