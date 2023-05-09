Palatine drug bust: 3 charged with selling narcotics out of Red Roof Inn

Two men and a woman are facing charges for allegedly selling cocaine, heroin and marijuana out of a Red Roof Inn in Palatine.

Carlos Cooks, 52, was arrested on April 18 at the Red Roof Inn located at 1200 N. Frontage Rd, according to Palatine police. He was charged with 14 felony drug counts, including manufacturing/delivery heroin, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cocaine and manufacturing/delivery of cannabis.

Cooks was ordered held on a $50,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday in Rolling Meadows.

On April 26, detectives arrested 38-year-old Kory Brown and 22-year-old Brianna Kwas, police said.

Brown was charged with 11 felony counts such as including manufacturing/delivery cocaine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing/delivery of heroin, according to officials.

Kwas was charged her with 4 felony counts, including manufacturing/delivery of cocaine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Left to right: Carlos A. Cooks, Brianna M. Kwas and Kory M. Brown | Palatine police

Brown's bond was set at $10,000. Kwas was released on a $30,000 recognizance bond.

They are both expected to appear in court on May 19 in Rolling Meadows.