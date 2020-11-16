Palatine man, 72, charged with sexually abusing minors

article

A 72-year-old man from Palatine is charged with sexually abusing minors over several years in the northwest suburbs.

Edison Banares faces two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Palatine police said in a statement.

In September, the Department of Children and Family Services notified Palatine police about a report of two minors claiming Banares sexually assaulted and abused them between 2010 and 2017, police said.

The crimes allegedly happened in Mount Prospect and Banares’ home in Palatine.

A Cook County judge on Thursday ordered him held on $200,000 bail, according to police and court records. If he posts the 10% bond, he will be placed on home electronic monitoring.

Banares is expected in court again Dec. 4.