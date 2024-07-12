10th annual 'Papa Hops' charity softball tournament kicks off on Chicago's South Side

Friday marks the 10th anniversary of the "Papa Hops" charity softball tournament at Kennedy Park on Chicago's South Side, featuring 32 teams and drawing thousands of spectators each year.

The event, hosted by the Tom Hopkins Foundation, raises money for local athletics and families affected by cancer. Over the past nine years, the tournament has raised $850,000, benefiting athletic departments at ten Catholic grade schools and assisting more than 75 families with medical bills.

The tournament began in 2014 after a South Side family lost their father, Tom Hopkins, to skin cancer. The annual event honors his memory and brings the community together.

"It's truly incredible and it speaks volumes about the neighborhood and community that we live in. When people are down and in need, the community comes together to support one another. This tournament is everyone's favorite night of the summer, and they have it on their calendars a year in advance. It's truly humbling to be part of paying forward the kindness shown to our family and help others in need," said Liam Hopkins, event organizer.

First-round games are underway across three parks: Kennedy, Mount Greenwood, and Beverly. Starting at 7 p.m., all games will be played at Kennedy Park. The event is free to attend, and donations to the foundation can be made in person or online.

