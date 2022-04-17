Parents left 9-year-old son asleep inside rideshare in Chicago, and the driver left with him

Chicago police are investigating after two parents left their 9-year-old son inside a rideshare in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.

Police said that around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the 2600 block of West Huron, the parents got out of the rideshare with their luggage. The 9-year-old boy was asleep in the car.

The driver drove away with the boy still inside.

The car is a 2010 maroon Toyota minivan.

Chicago police said as of 11 p.m. on Sunday night that detectives are still investigating this as a kidnapping and no further details are available.

