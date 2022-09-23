Park Forest woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash

article

A Park Forest woman has been charged with driving under the influence in a July rollover crash that killed a passenger in her car and critically wounded another.

Niara Harris, 32, turned herself in to police Thursday.

Harris was driving with two passengers on I-355 around 4 a.m. on July 2 when her car crashed and rolled over near Milepost 6.75 in Lockport, according to Illinois State Police

A woman who was riding in the car died from her injuries in the crash, according to officials. The other passenger suffered critical injuries in the crash, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Harris was charged with aggravated driving under the influence with a BAC over 0.08, aggravated driving under the influence causing death and two counts of driving under the influence causing great bodily harm, police said.

A warrant was issued for Harris with a $50,000 bond.

She turned herself in to police Thursday night and was transported to Will County Jail where she posted bond and was released, according to police.