Chicago crime: Woman dies after being shot in the head while fleeing from gunmen

At about 11:11 a.m., a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman were sitting inside a car in the 7000 block of South Vernon when two men approached them with guns, police said.

The 27-year-old driver sped away, and one of the men fired shots, striking her in the head.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

No other injuries were reported, and no suspects have been arrested.

Area One detectives are investigating.