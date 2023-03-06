Park Manor residents warned of recent car thefts

Chicago police are warning motorists in the Park Manor neighborhood about a series of recent car thefts over the past few weeks.

In February and March, at least six vehicles have been broken into as they were parked along streets in the neighborhood. In two instances, the victim returned to their vehicle to find a broken window and the steering column had been ripped open in an attempt to take the vehicle, police said.

The break-ins occurred at the following times and locations:

Between 10:30 p.m. and 5:10 a.m. on Feb. 20-21 in the 400 block of East 74th Street

Between 6:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the 400 block of East 74th Street

Between 9:15 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 through March 1 in the 7200 block of South Champlain Avenue

At 5 a.m. on March 1 in the 7300 block of South Eberhart Avenue

Between 10:30 p.m. and 8:15 a.m. on March 4-5 in the 7300 block of South Evans Avenue

Between 12 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. on March 5 in the 700 block of East 72nd Street

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Kia and Hyundai owners can pick up an anti-theft steering wheel lock from their local CAPS office.

Anyone with information on the stolen vehicles is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.