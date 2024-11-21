Cook County man arrested after allegedly carjacking man in Park Ridge

article

A Glenview man was arrested this week in connection with a carjacking that occurred last month in Park Ridge.

Tomasz J. Kalembasa, 40, faces one felony charge of vehicular hijacking, police said.

The incident took place around 8:59 a.m. on Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of North Northwest Highway.

The victim was sitting in his gold 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan when Kalembasa allegedly opened the door and demanded the vehicle. When the victim refused, Kalembasa allegedly walked away toward the street while the victim followed and called 911.

Police said the two then got into a struggle before Kalembasa allegedly entered the victim's vehicle and fled the scene, heading southeast on Northwest Highway.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

On Tuesday, Park Ridge detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kalembasa, who was taken into custody without incident.

Kalembasa is awaiting his initial court appearance.