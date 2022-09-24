Partial lane closure on Lake Shore Drive following deadly overnight crash

A woman was killed and four others were hurt in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday morning.

Police say a Toyota Corolla and a Kia Forte were involved in the crash that happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Lake Shore Drive near East Hyde Park.

The passenger of the Toyota Corolla, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Two others were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and two more were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no further details available and the Major Accidents Unit is on scene investigating the cause of the crash.

All northbound lanes are closed.