Passenger shot dead in attempted carjacking on Chicago's Northwest Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an attempted carjacking Friday morning on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

The 38-year-old was the passenger in a vehicle around 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Mango Avenue when a gunman approached, demanded the car and began shooting inside, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken to Community First Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The gunman was last seen running southbound on Mango Avenue, according to police.

