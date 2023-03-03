Pastor Corey Brooks celebrates major milestone as his dream of a new community center comes to life

The rooftop pastor, Corey Brooks, celebrated a major milestone Friday.

After spending more than 100 days on top of shipping containers in Woodlawn, his dream of a new community center is coming to life.

The Robert R. McCormick Leadership and Economic Opportunity Center is being built near the Parkway Gardens at 66th and King Drive.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Brooks is hoping to build the center debt free.

He has raised over $28 million but says about $6 million is still needed to cross the finish line.

You can donate online at projecthood.org.