How volunteers, fosters help PAWS Chicago save thousands

The Brief PAWS Chicago depends on more than 1,000 volunteers and foster families to foster pets. Some, like the Hurds, have cared for several animals in need. Last year, the rescue saved 4,561 animals and supported families with resources, even during crises like Hurricane Helene.



PAWS Chicago, a local animal rescue, relies on more than 1,000 active volunteers at any given time, with hundreds more serving as foster parents.

The organization credits its extensive volunteer network for its success.

For nearly a decade, Madeleine and Brooks Hurd have been part of this network, fostering more than 70 animals, including bottle-fed kittens that require care every two to three hours, even through the night.

"I would say having four bottle baby kittens is a lot more work than one human baby. They need similar to human baby feedings every two to three hours, even through the night," said Madeleine Hurd.

The couple is just one of hundreds of fosters in the PAWS Chicago family. Last year, in 2023, they saved 4,561 animals. To say PAWS is thankful is an understatement.

"Truly PAWS was built on a foundation of unity, engagement and volunteers, and without volunteers, we would not be able to continually stand," said Celene Mielcarek, the organization's head of program operations. "To react to crises that occur, we are nimble and we are able to help whenever we can only because of our volunteers."

Those volunteers include people like Behn Rudo, who is the first to reach 10,000 volunteer hours and Manu Peri, who is the longest-standing volunteer.

Don Allerton has trained the most volunteers and Andrea Schmoyer, who is another foster mom, who doesn’t shy away from a challenge. She took care of cats Zane and Sweater after they had been at PAWS for a long time and helped make them adoptable.

The Hurds said the organization helped them adopt their new city.

"We aren't from Chicago originally. So, it was one of those things that when we moved here, it helped us find community," said Madeleine.

Over the past 10 years, the couple has fostered more than 70 animals – many of them needing to be bottle-fed in the middle of the night. It's a task that many are not up to, but they found themselves with the patience and time.

"The pandemic, for better or worse, allowed us time to work from home. So it made offering that kind of fostering in our home a little bit easier," said Madeleine.

They said PAWS guides you during the fostering process with detailed matchmaking for the animals and the families and support from the supplies you will need to access to the PAWS behavior team.

"There’s the whole community, in addition to like, PAWS itself, there's a whole community of fosters out there that want to help you so that you're not stressed out. You have resources when you need them," said Brooks.

While they have slowed down their fostering since having their first human baby six months ago, they are still helping out kitten sisters, Piano and Violin, who were exposed to Panleuk, which is a contagious and potentially deadly cat disease.

"A lot of shelters don't have the capacity to treat Paleuk because it's so contagious, but PAWS took this litter and treated those kittens that had had Panleuk and they have made a full recovery and they're all, you know, in the process of either heading into homes or have already been adopted," said Madeleine.

They have failed at fostering in the past, but just once. That's when foster dog Ruthie found their home a little too comfy and never left.

Mielcarek said getting the pets out of the shelter frees up valuable space and they come back with a little training. She added that at any given time, they have about 200 animals with foster families and last year they had a total of 2,000 animals in foster care.

"We are so thankful at this time of year and throughout the year that we get from our community," said Mielcarek.

Animals come from all over to PAWS, including those rescued from an Asheville shelter before Hurricane Helene struck.

"When we put out a call to the greater community, there are so many people in our community here that love animals and they want to help and know that opening their home for two days, two weeks. It can make the difference in the life of an animal," said Mielcarek.

"While it is a commitment, it's something that as your life changes, if you need to take a step back and take some time for yourself, you can totally do that," said Brooks.

To become a foster parent for a PAWS Chicago animal, go to PAWSChicago.org.