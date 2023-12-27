PAWS Chicago offers last chance holiday photos with adorable adoptable pets

article

PAWS Chicago is offering one last chance for holiday shoppers to take a holiday photo with adorable adoptable pets!

On Wednesday, holiday shoppers can stop by the Holly Jolly Lodge in The Shops at North Bridge, located at 520 N. Michigan Ave., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to cuddle and pose with some pups with an optional donation to PAWS Chicago.

Additionally, PAWS currently has an adoption special going on right now called, "New Year New Friend," where all adoption fees are waived for select pets through Jan. 6.

PAWS is putting a spotlight on overlooked pets who have spent time at the PAWS Medical Center or in foster care to heal and recover from injuries and illnesses.