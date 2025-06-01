PAWS Chicago hosts 28th annual Angels with Tails
What we know:
CHICAGO - As part of PAWS Chicago's 28th annual Angels with Tails event, 40 storefronts along Oak Street, Rush Street, Delaware Place, and Michigan Avenue across the Gold Coast hosted nearly 100 homeless pets waiting to be adopted.
PAWS said that 48 pets found new homes due to the event. Thirteen of the adoptions were through PAWS Chicago's rescue partners and 35 were through PAWS.
The retailers included Giorgio Armani, Talbott Hotel, and TOD’s, which all donated a portion of their sales made on Sunday to PAWS Chicago.
In 1998, Paula and Alexis Fasseas and a group of volunteers brought stray animals from the Chicago Animal Care and Control facility to storefronts across the Gold Coast. The event launched PAWS Chicago, with Paula and Alexis Fasseas as its founders.
The event also featured other exciting things to do, from raffles and refreshments to a pet portrait artist and giveaways.
If you're looking to foster, volunteer or donate to PAWS Chicago, check out their website.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by press release from PAWS Chicago.