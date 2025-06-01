PAWS Chicago hosts 28th annual Angels with Tails

The Brief As part of PAWS Chicago's 28th annual Angels with Tails event, 40 storefronts along Oak Street, Rush Street, Delaware Place, and Michigan Avenue across the Gold Coast hosted nearly 100 homeless pets waiting to be adopted. The retailers included Giorgio Armani, Talbott Hotel, and TOD’s, which all donated a portion of their sales made on Sunday to PAWS Chicago. 48 pets found new homes due to the event



What we know:

As part of PAWS Chicago's 28th annual Angels with Tails event, 40 storefronts along Oak Street, Rush Street, Delaware Place, and Michigan Avenue across the Gold Coast hosted nearly 100 homeless pets waiting to be adopted.

PAWS said that 48 pets found new homes due to the event. Thirteen of the adoptions were through PAWS Chicago's rescue partners and 35 were through PAWS.

That includes 35 adoptions through PAWS Chicago—as well as 13 adoptions from our amazing rescue partners.

The retailers included Giorgio Armani, Talbott Hotel, and TOD’s, which all donated a portion of their sales made on Sunday to PAWS Chicago.

In 1998, Paula and Alexis Fasseas and a group of volunteers brought stray animals from the Chicago Animal Care and Control facility to storefronts across the Gold Coast. The event launched PAWS Chicago, with Paula and Alexis Fasseas as its founders.

The event also featured other exciting things to do, from raffles and refreshments to a pet portrait artist and giveaways.

If you're looking to foster, volunteer or donate to PAWS Chicago, check out their website.

Image 1 of 21 ▼ (PAWS Chicago)

Participating shelters:

Chicago Animal Care & Control

Chicago English Bulldog Rescue

Forever Fortunate Felines

Greyhounds Only

PAWS Chicago

St. Sophia’s Forgotten Felines

Participating storefronts:

1000 Condominium Association

Away Gold Coast

Azeeza

BRAVCO

Brunello Cucinelli

Buccellati

Burdeen's

Christian Louboutin

Contessa Bottega

Dolce & Gabbana

Geneva Seal

Giorgio Armani

GRAFF

Isaia

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream

Lafayette 148

Madewell

Marc Jacobs

MARCUS Boutique

Morgenthal Frederics

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom Rack

Paul Stuart

RAG & BONE

Razny Jewlers

Rivian

Rumble Boxing

Salon Buzz

ST. JOHN

Stan's Donuts

Tails in the City

Talbott Hotel

Tesla

The Goddess and the Grocer

TOD'S

Tory Burch

Versace

Vince.

Wintrust Bank

Wolford