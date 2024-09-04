PAWS Chicago rescues 41 animals displaced by southern Illinois shelter closure

PAWS Chicago, a no-kill animal welfare organization, rescued 41 animals to alleviate overcrowding at shelters in southern Illinois.

The influx comes after the Humane Society of Southern Illinois (HSSI) in Murphysboro stopped accepting homeless pets on Aug. 1 and announced its closure later this year due to operational challenges and funding limitations.

While HSSI will continue educational and community outreach programs, the closure creates a strain on remaining shelters in the region.

As the largest no-kill animal welfare organization in the Midwest, PAWS Chicago is often ready to help in emergency situations.

Kitten rescued by PAWS Chicago from southern Illinois

On Wednesday, PAWS Chicago will receive 22 animals, including 16 cats and kittens. Three puppies and three adult dogs will also be transferred from a rescue organization located eight miles from HSSI.

These animals will join 19 puppies and kittens who arrived at PAWS Chicago last Saturday from overcrowded shelters near Murphysboro.