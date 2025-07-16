PAWS Chicago welcomes 30 dogs rescued from Texas floods

The Brief Thirty dogs rescued from flood-damaged shelters in Texas have arrived in Chicago through a partnership between PAWS Chicago and Austin Pets Alive! The dogs are being medically evaluated and will soon be available for adoption through PAWS Chicago.



Thirty dogs from Texas are finding refuge in Chicago, thanks to PAWS Chicago and Austin Pets Alive!

What we know:

PAWS Chicago received another transport from Austin Pets Alive!, an animal rescue organization that's been on the ground in Texas since the flooding began.

The dogs arrived at Waukesha County Airport in Wisconsin earlier this week and were transported to PAWS Chicago's Little Village Medical Center.

Twenty dogs were delivered Wednesday, while 10 arrived Tuesday. All were originally in shelters impacted by the devastating floods in Texas.

The dogs, which vary in age and breed, are currently being evaluated and will soon be available for fostering and adoption.

"After they become medically cleared for adoption, they will show up on our website at PAWSChicago.org. They will be microchipped, they will be spade and neutered, be as vaccinated as they should be, all of that will be ready," said PAWS Chicago Celene Mielcarek. "Our adoption fees cary based on age and weight, that's also available on our website."

What's next:

Adoption fees vary depending on the dog’s age and weight, and additional information is available on the organization’s website.

For more details on adopting, visit PAWSChicago.org.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ (PAWS Chicago)