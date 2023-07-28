PAWS Medical Miracle: 12-year-old Penny gets second chance at life with makeover, life-saving surgeries

Sporting a new pink coat and a complete makeover, 12-year-old Penny is feeling like a new dog thanks to PAWS Chicago.

The PAWS rescue had matted fur from her ears to her tail. She was missing all her teeth and had lumps on her body that needed to be removed.

As they so often do, PAWS veterinarians stepped in to save the day. Penny had a full diagnostic exam that revealed a foreign object in her stomach which turned out to be a dime.

(PAWS Chicago)

Vets removed the coin and she had a second surgery to remove the masses. She was also spayed.

Her recovery required daily vet checks, medications, bandage changes that were made possible by a generous foster family with all expenses paid by PAWS Chicago.

(PAWS Chicago)

Soon, Penny will undergo another surgery, but then she'll be ready for her forever home.

Penny is recovering quickly and is very playful. She loves humans and other dogs and loves to snuggle.

(PAWS Chicago)

Even though she's a senior dog, she will still make a great pet for someone. If you would like to give Penny a loving home, reach out to PAWS Chicago.

There are plenty more uplifting stories and dogs and cats that need a home. If you're interested in giving one of them a second chance at life, visit PawsChicago.org.