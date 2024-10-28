Pedestrian killed in Skokie hit-and-run

A man was fatally struck while crossing the street Sunday afternoon in north suburban Skokie.

The pedestrian was hit around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Crawford Avenue and Kirk Street, according to police. He was crossing Crawford Avenue when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle traveling northbound.

The pedestrian died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The striking vehicle did not stop at the scene. No details have been given on the make or model of the car.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Skokie police at (847) 982-5900.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Skokie police with their investigation.