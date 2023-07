A pedestrian was killed when two vehicles crashed together in Grayslake on Saturday.

Grayslake Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Washington Street and Atkinson Road at 10:12 a.m.

A Ford Escape and a Ford F-350 collided.

The pedestrian, 18, of Grayslake, was standing on a corner and was hit.

The drivers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.