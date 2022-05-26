Peoples Gas to wipe out balances for thousands of Chicago area residents --- here's how to apply
CHICAGO - Peoples Gas has announced it will wipe out balances for thousands of its customers.
Thanks to increased federal funding and state aid, the utility company plans to clear debts of about 12,000 Chicago area residents.
You will need to apply for the assistance through the "Nonprofit Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County" — also known as CEDA.
The application period ends Tuesday.